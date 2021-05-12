Stromsburg man sent to jail for attacking, biting woman in her sleep

YORK – Nathan Avers, 38, of Stromsburg, has been sentenced to 27 days in jail and two years of probation in a case where he broke into a woman’s residence in York, while she was asleep, and brutally attacked her in an assault which included biting her face.
Avers was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
Avers earlier changed his plea in this case, which began with charges of burglary, assault by strangulation, third degree domestic assault and first degree criminal trespassing. A plea agreement was reached and Avers pleaded no contest to third degree domestic assault and first degree criminal trespassing. The other charges were dismissed.
According to court documents, the case began when an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched in the middle of the night on the report that an assault had occurred on North Thompson Avenue.
He says in his affidavit for arrest warrant, filed with the court, that when he arrived, he spoke with a woman who was crying “and visibly shaken up. I could see bruising around both sides of her neck, a bite mark on her face, and her bottom lip was swollen with a small amount of blood on it. The bite in her face, I could see the indention of someone’s teeth in an oval shape with bruising.”
The police officer said the woman told him Avers knew the code to her front door and walked inside, without her knowledge or consent. She was asleep at the time and he began attacking her, while she was asleep and in bed.
The police officer’s statement is that the woman told him Avers “punched her with his fists at least a couple of times, and that he put both of his hands around her neck to choke her. She said that when Avers choked her, it was hard to breathe. She also told me that Avers bit her right breast during this attack.”
The plea agreement resulted in two convictions, both being Class 1 misdemeanors. Avers was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years of incarceration.
During sentencing proceedings this week, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court, “the events surrounding this are bizarre to say the least. He snuck into the victim’s house, he assaulted her in her sleep, he bit her face. This was an extremely invasive act. It was strange and frightening to say the least.”
“This incident was out of character for my client,” said Avers’ attorney, Eric Williams. “He is usually a non-violent person. The 1999 incident mentioned in the (post-sentence report) was a high school fight. I want to point out the character letters submitted on his behalf. And there are young people who rely on him as a parent. He takes full responsibility for this and his intoxication that evening is not an excuse. He is a good candidate for probation.”
“I’m extremely sorry for these events,” Avers told Judge Stecker. “I’m not blaming alcohol, I chose to drink. But if I had not been drunk, these things wouldn’t have happened.”
Judge Stecker reviewed Avers’ prior criminal history, which he said included some traffic violations, a DUI and a possession of controlled substances.
“You entered her home and you assaulted her,” Judge Stecker said to Avers. “This crime did involve violence. Probation finds you suitable for probation and the court feels (you) would benefit from programming. But you also benefitted greatly from this plea agreement.”
Along with probation, Avers will have to report to the county jail on May 17 to serve his 27 days. He was also sentenced to two 30-day future stints in jail, which can be waived when they become due if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.