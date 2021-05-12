Stromsburg man sent to jail for attacking, biting woman in her sleep

YORK – Nathan Avers, 38, of Stromsburg, has been sentenced to 27 days in jail and two years of probation in a case where he broke into a woman’s residence in York, while she was asleep, and brutally attacked her in an assault which included biting her face.

Avers was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

Avers earlier changed his plea in this case, which began with charges of burglary, assault by strangulation, third degree domestic assault and first degree criminal trespassing. A plea agreement was reached and Avers pleaded no contest to third degree domestic assault and first degree criminal trespassing. The other charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, the case began when an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched in the middle of the night on the report that an assault had occurred on North Thompson Avenue.

He says in his affidavit for arrest warrant, filed with the court, that when he arrived, he spoke with a woman who was crying “and visibly shaken up. I could see bruising around both sides of her neck, a bite mark on her face, and her bottom lip was swollen with a small amount of blood on it. The bite in her face, I could see the indention of someone’s teeth in an oval shape with bruising.”