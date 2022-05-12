Stromsburg man pleads no contest to meth possession

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, has pleaded no contest in a case where he formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he stopped a van with a defective tail light.

Johnson was the driver.

Court documents indicate Johnson told the officer he didn’t have his driver’s license with him because of an alleged issue with his mailing address. But it was later found that his driver’s license had expired.

While the officer was writing a citation, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department arrived and his service dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found methamphetamine. They also found marijuana on Johnson’s person.

He was charged with a Class 4 felony and made bond.

However, he failed to show up for court hearings so he was charged with another Class 4 felony.

This past week, due to a plea agreement, Johnson pleaded no contest to the drug violation and the failure to appear felony was dismissed.

Johnson is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, along with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been set for July 11.