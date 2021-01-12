Stromsburg man pleads no contest to assault and meth possession

YORK – Troy L. Swindell, 27, of Stromsburg (whose address has also been listed as York in court documents) has changed his plea in two separate cases – one involving assault, the other involving possession of methamphetamine.

The first case involved a charge of first degree domestic assault with prior offense, which is a Class 2 felony. That was later amended down to domestic assault/intentionally causing bodily injury, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. In response to the plea agreement, Swindell pleaded no contest to the new charge.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger said that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.