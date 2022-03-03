Stromsburg man now sent to jail for assault, meth after violating probation

YORK – This past week, Troy L. Swindell, 27, of Stromsburg (whose address has also been listed as York in court documents) was sentenced to one year in county jail, for cases involving assault and possession of methamphetamine, after he violated the terms of the probation he was given last year.

The first case initially involved a charge of first degree domestic assault with prior offense, which is a Class 2 felony. That was later amended down to domestic assault/intentionally causing bodily injury, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. In response to the plea agreement, Swindell pleaded no contest to the new charge.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger said that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputy says, in the affidavit, that the woman stated Swindell “drove in excess of 100 miles per hour, swerving all over the roadway and almost running over a motorcyclist on Highway 81. She stated at one point there were only two tires on the ground because of his sudden jerks of the wheel. She also said he swerved to try to hit a couple road signs and concrete, barrier-like objects, but either braked right before hitting the objects or swerved to avoid hitting the objects right at the last second. While he was driving in this reckless manner, he continued to verbally threaten her life.

“During my interview with her, she stated that she feared for her life during this incident which is why she locked herself in the bathroom (at a convenience store in York) and called 911 where she then made contact with law enforcement. It should be noted that she captured seven minutes and 32 seconds of video footage of this incident on her cell phone which corroborated the above referenced statements,” the deputy’s affidavit says.

The deputy also notes that Swindell was arrested in York County on June 14, 2017, for strangulation and was later convicted of third degree domestic assault.

In this particular case, he was initially sentenced to two years of probation. Following his non-compliance, Judge James Stecker sentenced him (this week) to four months in jail with credit for 72 days already served.

In the second case, Swindell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. That case was not modified and Swindell pleaded no contest to that charge. In this case, during a traffic stop, Swindell’s vehicle was searched (following a canine alert to the vehicle) and methamphetamine was found. In this case, he was sentenced to three years of probation. Following his non-compliance, Judge James Stecker sentenced him (this week) to six months in jail to be served consecutively with the other sentence. He was given credit for 123 days already served in this matter.