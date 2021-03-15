 Skip to main content
Stromsburg man changes plea in burglary, strangulation, assault case
top story

Stromsburg man changes plea in burglary, strangulation, assault case

  • Updated
Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – Nathan Avers, 38, of Stromsburg, has changed his plea in a case that began with charges of burglary, assault by strangulation, third degree domestic assault and first degree criminal trespassing.

A plea agreement was reached and Avers pleaded no contest to third degree domestic assault and first degree criminal trespassing. The other charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, the case began when an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched in the middle of the night on the report that an assault had occurred on North Thompson Avenue.

He says in his affidavit for arrest warrant, filed with the court, that when he arrived, he spoke with a woman who was crying “and visibly shaken up. I could see bruising around both sides of her neck, a bite mark on her face, and her bottom lip was swollen with a small amount of blood on it. The bite in her face, I could see the indention of someone’s teeth in an oval shape with bruising.”

The police officer said the woman told him Avers knew the code to her front door and walked inside, without her knowledge or consent. She was asleep at the time and he began attacking her, while she was asleep and in bed.

The police officer’s statement is that the woman told him Avers “punched her with his fists at least a couple of times, and that he put both of his hands around her neck to choke her. She said that when Avers choked her, it was hard to breathe. She also told me that Avers bit her right breast during this attack.”

The plea agreement resulted in two convictions, both being Class 1 misdemeanors. Avers is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years of incarceration.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 10.

