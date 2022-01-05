Stromsburg man accused of meth possession and failure to appear

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 36, of Stromsburg, has been formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond.

Both charges are Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he stopped a van with a defective tail light.

Johnson was the driver.

Court documents indicate Johnson told the officer he didn’t have his driver’s license with him because of an alleged issue with his mailing address. But it was later found that his driver’s license had expired.

While the officer was writing a citation, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Dearptmet arrived and his service dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement allegedly found meth. They also allegedly found marijuana on Johnson’s person.

He was charged with a Class 4 felony and made bond.

However, he failed to show up for court hearings so he was charged with another Class 4 felony.