Stromsburg man accused of first degree assault

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he allegedly began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger alleges that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then allegedly “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputy says, in the affidavit, that the woman alleged Swindell “drove in excess of 100 miles per hour, swerving all over the roadway and almost running over a motorcyclist on Highway 81. She stated at one point there were only two tires on the ground because of his sudden jerks of the wheel. She also said he swerved to try to hit a couple road signs and concrete, barrier-like objects, but either braked right before hitting the objects or swerved to avoid hitting the objects right at the last second. While he was driving in this reckless manner, he continued to verbally threaten her life.