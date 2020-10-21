Stromsburg man accused of burglary, strangulation, assault

YORK – Nathan Avers, 38, of Stromsburg has been formally charged with burglary, assault by strangulation and first degree criminal trespassing.

The case has been bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched in the middle of the night on the report that an assault had occurred on North Thompson Avenue.

He says in his affidavit for arrest warrant, filed with the court, that when he arrived, he spoke with a woman who was crying “and visibly shaken up. I could see bruising around both sides of her neck, a bite mark on her face, and her bottom lip was swollen with a small amount of blood on it. The bite in her face, I could see the indention of someone’s teeth in an oval shape with bruising.”

The police officer said the woman told him Avers knew the code to her front door and walked inside, without her knowledge or consent. She was asleep at the time and he allegedly began attacking her, while she was asleep and in bed.