Stromsburg hosts 70th Midsommar Swedish Festival

Stromsburg, also known as the Swedish capitol of Nebraska, held a full weekend of festivities for its annual Midsommar Swedish Festival. Generations of Swedes have been attending the celebration since 1952. What makes this year special is that it marks the 70th year of the Swedish Festival being held, and it marks 150th birthday of the town of Stromsburg.

Festival committee leader Sharon Noyd said, “Despite the heat, it was wonderful. Lots of people came from out of town; it went well.”

Festival goers began celebrating on Friday in the Town Square where a chicken barbeque was held and the Swedish Dancers performed to traditional music. The performance was followed by Maggie Rasmussen of Stromsburg being named as Honorary Swede and Jodi Johnson being named Super Swede. Then, Joel Linn and Barb Fowler of Stromsburg crowned the 2022 Swedish Festival King and Queen.

By the end of the night, visitors and locals alike were dancing along to music provided by Paul Siebert in the Town Square.

On Saturday, it was a bright and early morning for those who attended the fun run and pancake feed at the Salem Lutheran Church.

There were plenty of opportunities for people to learn about the heritage and history of the festival. Countless numbers of people attended the Midsommar Market, the Smorgasbord and the free harmonica classes conducted by the band Greenbalt and Seay.

Deborah Greenbalt and David Seay from Avoca, Nebraska started their own band 40 years ago. Now they travel across the state, attending weddings, festivals, and hosting fiddle and harmonica workshops. It’s been 20 years since they’ve been to the Swedish festival, and they were astonished by the turnout. Seay said, “You never know what you might get at an event like this. You might get six people or if you’re lucky, you might get 20, and today 58 people showed up. It was great.”

One could hear the sounds of the harmonicas from just a couple of blocks away at the quilt show. Quilters from Shelby, Columbus and Stromsburg displayed colorful, elaborate quilts at the Methodist Church. Karen Senften from the Quilt Club in Stromsburg said there were 64 quilts on display, made by 17 women in the Quilt Club.

Other events that were held on Saturday were the 3-on-3 basketball tournament, the horseshoe tournament, the children’s tractor pull and a performance by the Swedish Dancers. Last but certainly not least, the “150 Years: Swedish Then & Swedish Now” parade was an event to be remembered with 62 entries.

“There was so much going on,” said Noyd. “Whether you wanted to go look at quilts or play a game of basketball, there was something for everyone.”

Noyd said it takes the whole community to put on the Swedish Festival. “Everyone works very hard to make it happen. The community of Stromsburg deserves to be applauded,” said Noyd.

The most important thing to Noyd is that generations after generations of Swedes take part in the annual festival. “I love seeing all the alumni come back home with their kids,” said Noyd. “The town is very much alive.”