Stromsburg heritage remembered

STROMSBURG -- Festivities continue for the town of Stromsburg as the community celebrates 150 years of its Swedish heritage. On Sunday, families gathered in the downtown square for a community picnic and live music by Birdfoot.

The classic chips and hot dog meal was served by the Economy Hometown Market and a brisket meal was served at the West Side Bar and Grill. Dessert was not forgotten as Gabe Jaeger and Christian Walbrecht dished homemade vanilla ice cream for all to enjoy.

After generations of Swedes gathered and talked about the legacies their ancestors left behind, they took a community photo to reenact the one taken in 1972. People young and old passed around the photo taken in 1972 and reflected on the history of Stromsburg.

Following the photo, there was a golf cart parade and a Swedish rope tug. The rope tug has become a community tradition ever since the 1966 Farmers Versus Merchants Pull.

Founders Day ended with cemetery storytelling in the afternoon and at sundown. Community members took a walk through the cemeteries as historians gave brief stories of those who have made a notable impact on the community.

The historical cemetery stories included that of one of the early settlers of Polk County, Matthew Samuelson, who was the founder of the Baptist Church still standing today. Samuelson has descendants still residing in Stromsburg -- Jack Anderson, Jay Anderson, Jill Eller and Jill’s sons, Nic and Ross Eller.

Another settler who was mentioned was Chattie Westenius. Westenius was one of the first business women in Polk County She was the editor of the Stromsburg newspaper at the time which was called The Headlight from 1892 to 1951, and she was the very first to write and publish an article about the town’s history for its 50th town celebration.

The story of Helen Buckley, also known as the “popcorn lady” in 1928 was told. She was known for operating a popcorn business with her father, Andrew Buckley. She was also a violin teacher and performer. She would perform at weddings, funerals and charity concerts. Her musical gifts were much appreciated by the town of Stromsburg.

There were stories about William Fetters, one of the oldest Civil War Veterans in Nebraska and Dr. George Flippin, first and only African American buried in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

The last story shared was that of Donald Earl Nordberg who served as the mayor of Stromsburg from 1970 to 1990. Prior to becoming mayor, Nordberg managed the Mid-American creamery in Stromsburg for many years and served on the Polk County Fire and Rescue Department.

Present mayor Ken Everingham, who told Nordberg’s story, said if there ever was a snow storm, Nordberg would wake up in the middle of the night and clear the snow with his snow plow, so people could drive the next day.

“He had done more for Stromsburg accidentally than anyone else has done on purpose,” said Everingham.

Dr. Richards Collins, member the Stromsburg 150th Committee, said, “The turnout was excellent. People enjoyed the evening. It was quiet and very mystical at the cemetery. The sun was going down and the moon was coming out. People raved about it and said they want us to do it again and hear the stories of their ancestors. Like I told one group, this day in age, I get upset when my internet is down and it’s not even close to what the settlers have gone through. It was quite a collection of stories and it brought people back to life.”