Strobel Fabrication in Clarks expands to Central City

CLARKS AND CENTRAL CITY -- Strobel Fabrication in Clarks has announced the purchase of the facility and acreage on the north edge of Central City by Strobel Properties.

The former location of Atlantic Homes, which was Central City’s largest employer back in the early 2000s, will now be used to fabricate equipment for the oil and gas industry. Though sitting empty much of the past couple decades, Strobel Energy Group has leased the facility and has conducted work for Phillips 66 among others.

“This is an exciting growth step for our companies,” said President and CEO Steve Strobel. “We’ve lived and worked in this community all our lives, and now we have the opportunity to work out of this facility -- we really like the location and are looking forward to the possibilities this brings to us and to the area.”

Strobel Fabrication will design and fabricate for a wide range of industries including power generation, oil and gas production, renewable fuels, chemical, ethanol, petrochemical and more.

CFO Jordan Dowdy added that they will be looking to hire a number of positions.