 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street panel replacement project to get underway
0 comments
top story

Street panel replacement project to get underway

Only $5 for 5 months
City Stock 2

YORK – The long-planned street panel replacement project is set to begin this week in York.

This street repair project has been discussed for a number of years. It was included in at least two fiscal years’ budgets – and now it is moving forward.

This project will move to different areas in the city, to replace areas of concrete where the streets are in the most need of repair.

This past week, during the city council’s regular meeting, York City Administrator Joe Frei told council members that the project would be starting early this week on Sixth Street in the area of Florida Avenue and Maine Avenue. He said that portion was expected to be completed by September.

“We will replace the worst of the worst and then move to the area of the interstate,” Frei said. “The plan is start on the east end of town. Bear with us, we will get the streets fixed up as much as we can.”

This project was considered several times this year by the council. It was already in the budget, but with the pandemic there were concerns about revenue availability to move forward. In July – with a split vote – the council agreed to move forward.

Earlier, the estimated cost of the project was around $600,000 – the low bid came in at $563,151. There were some slight adjustments made to that bid, due to the earlier postponement of the consideration of bids.

This is the first substantial street improvement project, within the city, that has taken place for several years.

Meanwhile, the second round of water main installation is nearly finished. This is an entirely separate project, in the downtown area.

During the city council meeting, Brandon Osentowski (water foreman for the city) said nearly all the work downtown is finished.

“In another week, we expect to be done,” Osentowski said.

As of Monday, the work was concentrated in the area of Eighth Street and Grant Avenue.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News