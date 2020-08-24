Street panel replacement project to get underway

YORK – The long-planned street panel replacement project is set to begin this week in York.

This street repair project has been discussed for a number of years. It was included in at least two fiscal years’ budgets – and now it is moving forward.

This project will move to different areas in the city, to replace areas of concrete where the streets are in the most need of repair.

This past week, during the city council’s regular meeting, York City Administrator Joe Frei told council members that the project would be starting early this week on Sixth Street in the area of Florida Avenue and Maine Avenue. He said that portion was expected to be completed by September.

“We will replace the worst of the worst and then move to the area of the interstate,” Frei said. “The plan is start on the east end of town. Bear with us, we will get the streets fixed up as much as we can.”

This project was considered several times this year by the council. It was already in the budget, but with the pandemic there were concerns about revenue availability to move forward. In July – with a split vote – the council agreed to move forward.