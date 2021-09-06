Strangulation, assault case bound over

YORK – A case against Johnny D. Rimpley, 36, of York, involving strangulation and assault has been bound over to York County District Court.
In early August, the York Police Department was dispatched to York General Hospital, on the report a woman had been assaulted and was in the emergency room.
The woman told the investigating officer she had been assaulted by Rimpley with the assault starting the night before and continuing into that next day.
The affidavit filed with the court indicates the woman said he also took her to a rural area and assaulted her in his vehicle.
The investigating officer says in the affidavit he saw a large bruise on her arm, which the woman said was a result of Rimpley allegedly punching her.
The officer also witnessed she had bruises and swelling on both right and left temples above her eyes, as well as bruises up and down both legs, “both front and back,” which the alleged victim said was a result of Rimpley kicking and hitting her.
According to court documents, she also had red marks on her neck which she said came from “Rimpley placing his hands on her neck and choking her, and she said he also put his foot on her neck, causing her to have difficulty breathing. She also reported he kicked her so hard in the lower back it hurt through her groin area.”
Later in the day, officers say (in court documents) Rimpley went to the police department, wanting to report that woman for assaulting him. He also told officers he “only pushed her two times.”
Rimpley was arrested at that point.
Each charge against Rimpley is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.