YORK -- Steven Crane, a special education teacher at York High School, was named the 2023 Chamber Ambassador Educator of the Year at this year’s Salute to Educators event.

Last fall, area school districts submitted nominations for this honor. The ambassador planning committee was tasked with reviewing the nominations that were received. The Chamber staff takes out all mentions of school and community prior to the review.

Crane was nominated by a co-worker. “Committed and dedicated” are just a couple of words this person used to describe Crane.

York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul read the nominator’s narrative to a crowd of educators on Friday.

Mogul said, “Steven is constantly checking up with his students, contacting other teachers, parents and outside professionals for the benefit of his students. No one keeps better tabs on his students' grades, late assignments and online classes than Steven.”

The nominator said Crane is always there to listen to his fellow teachers, all while maintaining professionalism at York High School.

“As a coach, Steven takes time to connect with his players, teaches efficiently based on trust and respect and shows patience when they do something wrong,” said Mogul. “As a professional peer, Steven presents high quality and pragmatic ideas, and is always able to lighten a moment or redirect others when needed.”

Crane has been serving the school district for five years. He has served as an assistant coach for both football and basketball at YHS. He’s been involved with the YHS Strategic Planning Committee, the YHS MTSS and PBIS Committee and the YPS Enrichment Center Committee.

Mogul said, “He shows his students and players that honesty, respect and embracing an error as an opportunity, is a strong foundation for their future.”

In the community, he’s a Special Olympics coach, a coach in York youth sports, a church volunteer at St. Joseph and he’s been actively in the York Young Professionals.

Mogul concluded her reading with, “It is because of this teachers’ dedication and respect to his students and his peers that York Chamber ambassadors are pleased to honor Steven Crane with York High School as this year’s Educator of the Year.”

Following the award presentation, York Chamber held festivities and a fundraiser for their scholarship program.