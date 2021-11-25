 Skip to main content
Status hearing results in no contest plea regarding meth possession
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Jordan Holbrook, 22, of Lincoln has pleaded no contest to possession of a methamphetamine in a case that involved the discovery of 1.4 grams during a traffic stop.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in York County on Interstate 80. In the affidavit he filed with the court, the deputy said he witnessed a speeding vehicle which was also missing a rear license plate. A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy said he deployed his canine and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of Holbrook’s person, the deputy found two bags containing methamphetamine which weighed 1.4 grams. Holbrook also had a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in his front waistband.

The affidavit says the substances tested positive as methamphetamine.

Holbrook has now been convicted of a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as well as a $10,000 fine.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 24.

