Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, a 30-year veteran of the Nebraska National Guard who has worked at the Pentagon for the last four years, was named on May 26 by Gov. Jim Pillen to become Nebraska’s next adjutant general and director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Strong will succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who has been adjutant general since 2013 and is retiring after a decade of leading more than 4,500 Army and Air National Guard personnel.

Strong is the son/stepson of Jon and Joan Strong of York. “Craig was a Boy Scout growing up who ended up as an Eagle Scout,” said Jon Strong. “He never really indicated an interest in the military but he chose that path and he did it all on his own.”

“He has succeeded at anything he went after so I have to give him credit for that,” Jon added. “We’re very proud of him.”

The following are a few excerpts from an article in the Omaha World Herald by Steve Liewer.

Pillen described Strong, a lawyer, as a “highly decorated officer” who served on active duty in the Iraq War and commanded National Guard relief efforts in the Virgin Islands in 2017 after they suffered a double hit from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Nebraskans can rest assured of his strength, his commitment, his resolve, and his character, of who he is that he will lead us for years to come,” Pillen said.

Strong is a fifth-generation Nebraskan whose great-great grandfather fought for the Union in the Civil War.

He grew up in Silver Creek, a village of 350 residents on the Platte River near Columbus, and joined the Naval Reserve with two classmates in 1986 after graduating from high school. Strong spent seven years as a Seabee, working on a Navy construction battalion.

In 1995, Strong switched to the Nebraska National Guard and was commissioned as an officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in economics, and a law degree — all at the University of Nebraska. He also holds an additional master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Strong is a member of both the Nebraska Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He served five years as president of the Lincoln-Lancaster Board of Health.

In the National Guard, Strong served in the 313th Medical Company for 10 years, including five as its commander. He led the unit during a deployment to Iraq in 2004-05, and returned to Iraq with a different unit in 2008.

Strong commanded the Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from 2016-18, including a deployment to the Virgin Islands.

After that tour, he transferred to the Pentagon as a senior policy analyst working on counternarcotics and global threats. Since his promotion to brigadier general in October 2020, Strong has served as the National Guard Bureau’s deputy director of programs, analysis & evaluation (J8).

A chance to help out

The last several years I’ve had the privilege to serve on a committee that puts together a golf tournament that benefits the Living Water Rescue Mission here in York. The tourney will take place on Friday, June 23 starting at 12 noon. The format is a four-person scramble and many area businesses have donated some great flag prizes that will be given away.

There is an open division and also a church division so start putting your team together today and help out.

A lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and some snacks will be served after the golf. You can come help make a difference in many lives that just need a hand up. If you would like to join in the fun, you can contact Larry Joslin at the Rescue Mission or give me a call. It always feels good to be able to help out with this tourney.

Firecracker Frenzy a month away

Firecracker Frenzy fund raising efforts have kicked off with York Chamber members and other York County businesses supporting according to York Chamber exec Madonna Mogul. Donation boxes have been distributed around the community and you can also roundup your purchases at a number of businesses which help fund this annual event. Firecracker Frenzy will take place July 3 at York County Fairgrounds.

This event has been described as one of the best fireworks displays around so any contribution you can make will help support this great event.

What the heck?

There’s a reason why you have children when you’re young. We’ve been reminded of that this past week as we headed to Ohio over the Memorial Day weekend and returned with Sara’s two kids in tow. Our “Littles” grandkids Colton who is six and Maddie who is five will be here through Sunday.

They have a lot of energy. Energy that’s hard to match sometimes. But at the same time, it’s precious time with them. I’ve always said that we get our time with them in “chunks” rather than seeing them in person every week. Facetime is a wonderful thing also in maintaining contact with them.

As this column is being finished up on Monday morning, we’ll be heading out this afternoon to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Both just ran behind me yelling about something as they headed up the basement stairs. What it’s about I have no idea. It’s also the best sound of the morning.