State robotics championships held at Cross County

STROMSBURG – The Vex Robotics State Championships for high school and middle school were held at Cross County School with 60 teams in competition.

According to Ben Hackett, middle school science instructor and robotics coach, there were 40 high school teams and 20 middle school teams from all over Nebraska in attendance – all competing for the chance to be called state champions.

Those who were named state champions qualified for the world championships, which will be held in May in Dallas, Texas.

Cross County had two teams compete in the high school division, Hackett said.

“Team 5155R, composed of Talon Carter and Dane Holtzen, fought hard but were unable to take home any hardware,” Hackett said. “Team 5155A, which was Ashton Holtzen and Brett Williams, did very well in all areas and were honored with the Excellence Award which is the top achievement at any Vex tournament. This award qualifies them for the Vex World Championship in Dallas.”