State patrol investigating Sunday morning crash on I-80

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. The crash occurred shortly after an Aurora Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles.

Preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 6 a.m., Sunday, an Aurora Police officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 318. After conferring with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80. Shortly thereafter, the officer came upon a crash that had occurred in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla had struck a Lincoln Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 near mile marker 317.

The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old male, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with life-threatening injuries.