Star of Lights returns to spread holiday cheer

YORK -- The holiday season is in full force, which means the York General Auxiliary Star of Lights fundraiser is back to help to enhance the lives of patients and residents of York General.

The history of the York General Auxiliary dates back to 1957 when a group of volunteers would raise funds for new nursing equipment. For every dollar donated, there would be a single light twinkling on the Star of Lights display.

In previous years, funds went towards automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for Willow Brook Assisted Living and York General Wellness Center, a whirlpool for the physical therapy department, a lift, a pressure reduction mattress and a bassinet for hospitalized newborns and infants.

This year, funds are going towards Christmas gifts for residents of the York General Hearthstone and Willow Brook, along with cancer survivor Christmas ornaments.

Nancy Davidson, chairperson of the Star of Lights said, “Christmas is an especially difficult time for individuals and especially our seniors. We hope through acts of charitable giving that we can provide as much comfort as we can during the holiday season, in addition to getting a chance to brighten up their day. We want to remind them that we as a community really do care about them.”

The Star of Lights fundraiser will run until Dec. 31. Stars will shine brightly around York General Auxiliary to represent the event. To make a donation, visit yorkgeneralauxiliar.org/donate.