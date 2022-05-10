Stan Boehr is elected new District 3 County Commissioner

YORK – Republican voters in York County’s District 3 have chosen the new commissioner for that area of the county.

While this was the Primary Election, all four candidates were Republicans and there were no other candidates with different party affiliations – so they ultimately chose the person who will be fulfilling that position in January of 2023.

Stan Boehr emerged the victor, earning 255 votes, compared to 144 votes for Brian Bedient, 176 votes for John Prusia and 210 votes for Steve Warren.

Longtime District 3 Commissioner Bill Bamesberger chose not to run for reelection this year.

During an earlier interview with the York News-Times, Boehr said he ran for the office because he “wants to work toward improving York County for the people who live and work here so we can grow all facets of our local economy.”

Boehr has been active on numerous boards including the Nebraska Corn Check-Off Board, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and Mainstay Communications.

For the future of York County, Boehr said he wants to see a future for York County that includes expanded broadband internet opportunities, and he wants to work to work to continue economic growth.

“I want to serve the people of York County because of my interest and enthusiasm to make York County and its surrounding areas the best they can become,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.