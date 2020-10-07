Staff member at York prison tests positive for COVID-19

YORK – Since the pandemic began, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has provided daily reports regarding staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, NDCS has reported that 162 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week, prison officials announced the first such staff member case at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.

Director Scott Frakes announced that the staff member is employed at the prison here and the person is self-isolating at home.

Notification has been provided to those who live and work in that facility as to the positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

Of the 162 correctional staff members in Nebraska who have tested positive, 116 of those have fully recovered so far.