Seth Staehr says he has been at the concrete game for the past 20 years doing small jobs for friends and other people. He said it finally got to the point where he had to make a decision between his former position as the head of maintenance for Emmanuel/Faith School and going full-time into the concrete business. He had been with the school the past five years.

“The concrete thing kind of took over,” said Staehr. “It got to the point where I had so many people contacting me about concrete jobs that I had to make the switch. It’s also a better situation financially for my family.”

“I probably have to work harder at this,” he added. “But I’m pretty sure God put me on this planet to work hard so I’m good with it.”

Staehr said that no job is too small for him to take on and that he gets a lot of the smaller jobs that the other professionals in the area might not want to take on.

“I get a lot of the residential stuff,” said Staehr. “That includes sidewalks, driveways and patios. I pride myself on attention to detail and being professional and providing detailed finish work.”

He said customers have been asking about decorative stamping for some jobs and he plans on adding that to his repertoire in the coming months.

Right now he is pretty much a one-man show. “I can handle just about any job,” he says, “I just break down the job into manageable pieces.”

Staehr can be reached by calling 402-710-1308. He will take on jobs in York and the surrounding communities.

He and his wife Jessica have four children:Anthony –15, Leslie – 12, Sophie – 10 and Henry who comes in at two years-old. Staehr is the son of Scott Staehr and Michelle Dewey, both of York.

36 years and counting

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching in the next couple of weeks that can mean only one thing. It’s just about time for the annual York News-Times Treasure Hunt. This will be the 36th consecutive year that treasure hunters will register and then hope to be the one that puts their hands on the elusive medallion.

The premise is simple. Register to be a treasure hunter and then follow the clues which will start being published in the York News-Times on July 5, figure out what they mean and then go out and find where the medallion is hidden on public property somewhere in York. Easy right? Not so fast my friend.

People have been known to be inches away from the medallion but still have not been the one to find it. The hunt is not for the faint hearted or anyone who is not inclined to get down and get their hands a little dirty.

But if you are the one who finds it, you’ll end up with a nice little treasure to spend at one of the York Chamber’s members.

For the past 35 years I’ve had the dubious honor of putting up Pirate Jim at my house when he sneaks into town and hides the medallion. He stays in my basement, watches a lot of TV and eats a lot of snacks while he dreams up the clues for you to follow.

So start studying up on the facts and history of York. It might make your hunt a little easier. Watch for more details in the next couple of weeks in the YNT.

Sounds like a great evening

The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska Army National Guard is stopping in York as one of its locations for its 2023 Summer Tour. The concert is completely free and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our service members on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.! This concert will take place at the York County Courthouse. Bring your chair/blanket and enjoy. If inclement weather takes place that day it will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse.

What the heck?

It’s awfully quiet here in the Sjuts household on Monday morning. I’m home alone and the house is empty. That hasn’t been the case the past four days as we’ve had the whole Sjuts clan here. The annual YCC member-guest tournament was this past Thursday-Saturday and I switch off each year playing with one of the son-in-laws. But the one I don’t play with teams up with good friend Chet Kliewer so we get everyone back.

As the “big” grandkids get older, they aren’t here for the whole four days but this year saw everyone show up at one time or another. It’s hectic but fun. Linda does a fantastic job of feeding everyone and being the social chairman keeping daughters and kids busy while the menfolk are off golfing.

It’s a week I look forward to every year. You get to know other members’ guests and you see a lot of the same ones every year. A big shout out and congratulations to this year’s champions of the tournament…Ron Winquest and his son Michael. Way to go Ronnie-Bobby.