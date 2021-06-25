St. Peter's Lutheran, Gresham

The United Brethren Blue Ridge Church was moved into Gresham about the year of 1900. The church building that was located at Blue Ridge was torn down and a manse was built in Gresham.
Meanwhile, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gresham was organized in 1909 (with 13 charter members) and the original church and parsonage were built during the summer months of that year. The St. Peter’s Lutheran Parochial School was stated in December of 1909. School was taught four days a week, which included lessons in German. In 1916, Mr. George Richert, a member of the congregation, donated a building to be used as the school house. It was placed south of the church and in 1918, the congregation found it impossible to continue its parochial school instruction because of changes in state laws, according to historical accounts. It was used for German lessons once a week in the early 1920s with Pastor Hendricksen as instructor.
The United Brethren Blue Ridge Church was closed in 1924.
In 1927, the Lutheran congregation purchased the United Brethren Church for $500 and relocated – that church was dedicated in 1928.
The church was fully redecorated in 1959.
Organizations throughout the years at St. Peter’s Lutheran in Gresham have included the Lutheran Laymen’s League, the Ladies’ Aid, the Walther League, the Couples Club and the Lutheran Missionary League. A Saturday School and Sunday School were always maintained “for the religious instruction of the children,” the church’s history says.