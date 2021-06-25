St. Peter's Lutheran, Gresham

Meanwhile, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gresham was organized in 1909 (with 13 charter members) and the original church and parsonage were built during the summer months of that year. The St. Peter’s Lutheran Parochial School was stated in December of 1909. School was taught four days a week, which included lessons in German. In 1916, Mr. George Richert, a member of the congregation, donated a building to be used as the school house. It was placed south of the church and in 1918, the congregation found it impossible to continue its parochial school instruction because of changes in state laws, according to historical accounts. It was used for German lessons once a week in the early 1920s with Pastor Hendricksen as instructor.