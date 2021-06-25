St. Paul's Lutheran Church/York College Prayer Chapel

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church northeast of York stood in the same place (seven miles from York) for 98 years. In the summer of 1999, it was moved to the York College campus where it has remained since, as the York College Prayer Chapel.

At the end of the Civil War, the westward trek of the pioneers began to move quickly as homesteads were being claimed. As part of the movement, a small band of German immigrants made their way to Nebraska in the late 1860s and early 70s, settling in York County. This settlement, seven miles northeast of York, was intended to be a trading headquarters until the railroad was built.

As with all of the pioneers, they began to build their homes and eventually put great emphasis on building a church. Non-denominational meetings were held in the settlers’ houses, until the decision was made to build St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The first to arrive in the community were John and Fredricka Heiden and their family. Their settlement was located just east of the church site. They were later joined by the August Schultz family and others.

Rev. K. Theodore Gruber is credited with gathering the pioneers together to organize this church. The Rev. G. Andres arrived on Dec. 29, 1978, and the charter was adopted.