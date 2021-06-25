St. Paul's Lutheran Church/York College Prayer Chapel

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church northeast of York stood in the same place (seven miles from York) for 98 years. In the summer of 1999, it was moved to the York College campus where it has remained since, as the York College Prayer Chapel.
At the end of the Civil War, the westward trek of the pioneers began to move quickly as homesteads were being claimed. As part of the movement, a small band of German immigrants made their way to Nebraska in the late 1860s and early 70s, settling in York County. This settlement, seven miles northeast of York, was intended to be a trading headquarters until the railroad was built.
As with all of the pioneers, they began to build their homes and eventually put great emphasis on building a church. Non-denominational meetings were held in the settlers’ houses, until the decision was made to build St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The first to arrive in the community were John and Fredricka Heiden and their family. Their settlement was located just east of the church site. They were later joined by the August Schultz family and others.
Rev. K. Theodore Gruber is credited with gathering the pioneers together to organize this church. The Rev. G. Andres arrived on Dec. 29, 1978, and the charter was adopted.
A price of $50 was paid by the settlers to the B & M Railroad on Feb. 3, 1879, for the land on which to build St. Paul’s. The 10 acres, which were located in the Thayer Township, soon included a church cemetery that was created by the committee formed in 1880.
On May 2, 1880, the new church was dedicated. Elders read the sermons and conducted the services, as there was no pastor at that time.
In 1882, August Charles Jr. was delegated to ensure that a fire guard was plowed around the church property, as the risk of prairie fires was high. Trees were planted around the property five years later, as it had been built in an entirely treeless area.
The parsonage was built in 1884, and Rev. William J. Gans became the first full-time pastor.
In 1895, the members agreed to build a new and larger church and the membership grew.
There were a number of different pastors throughout the years: Rev. William Gans, 1884-1890), Rev. Henry Schabaker (1890-1898), Rev. Henry Tieman (1899-1904), Rev. Carl Bauman (1904-1911), Rev. William T. F. Graf (1911-1919), Rev. William Nau (1919-1930), Rev. William Petersen (1930-1946), Rev. B. Holm (1946-?) and Rev. Elmer Schutze (in the latter days).
The church closed in 1964. According to an earlier interview (back in 1999) with Florence Heiden of York, who was a member of the congregation for 18 years, the closing was a result of lower membership which led to the difficulty of keeping a full-time pastor.
“I remember when I was first married, the church was always full,” Heiden said in that earlier interview. “Christmas Eve was so beautiful out there. It was such a quiet, serene area. When we were really young, the men and women sat on opposite sides of the aisle and the younger people sat upstairs. Little by little, that eventually changed and all the families sat together.”
But in that momentous year of 1999, it was announced that the church was going to be moved to the York College campus and restored.
At the time the church was moved to the college’s campus, where it has become known as the Prayer Chapel, Heiden said, “I’m just so glad that something is going to be done with the church and the people are going to get a chance to enjoy it. It was such an active place and it’s a shame for it to just sit empty after all these years. I’m really glad to hear that it’s used in such a productive way.”
It was also noted that the original bell at St. Paul’s was removed and was taken to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York – many years ago.
The church was moved to the campus and fully restored. Its historic features remain and the church’s stretch is renewed.
Today, the Prayer Chapel (previously known as the St. Paul Lutheran rural church) is used as a sanctuary, a place for weddings and other types of gatherings, as well as college functions.
