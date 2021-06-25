St. Patrick's Catholic Church, McCool Junction

The first Mass in McCool Junction was said by Father Cullen in 1891 in Stones’ Hall.
Among the first Catholics to settle here were the families of Thomas Clark, James Conroy, Ben DeBoer, Patrick Doughtery, John Eagen, Harlan Ellis, Patrick Feeney, Joseph Finney, N.N. Flynn, John Green, Thomas Henehan, Frank Layton, Con McMahon, James McGowan, Michael McMullen, Richard Matthews, John Mohatt, Anna Neville, Thomas Rea and Sarah Stone.
Very early in the history of McCool Junction, the Catholic congregation held services in the old Niota Hall. Although the Catholics were few in number, they decided to build a church.
The cornerstone of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCool Junction was laid May 17, 1905, and then it was blessed by Bishop Thomas Bonacum on Sept. 14, 1905.
The church was named in honor of St. Patrick.
The first pastor was Father Patrick Healy.
Pastors who served the McCool parish, in the early years, included Father William McKenna, Father Edward Hagan, Father Paul Donovan, Father John Hayes, Father Patrick O’Leary, Father John Kean, Father Luke Mandeville, Father Clement Green and Father Rawley Meyers.
Margaret Neville and Mark Conroy were the first couple to be married in the new church, on Jan. 7, 1907.
A group of 24 children were the first to make their First Holy Communion on Dec. 25, 1907.
In the 1920s, the old heating was replaced with a coal and wood furnace. In the early 1940s, an oil burning furnace was installed.
From 1933 to 1968, St. Patrick’s was a mission of York, with the assistant serving that church. However, from 1942-1945, McCool was attached to the Friend pastorate and York was without an assistant because of the large number of diocesan priests serving in the armed forces. In June 1945, York again had an assistant and McCool was returned to York as a mission.
In 1950, the altar was moved forward and in 1955, an electric organ was purchased to replace the old hand pump organ. Since the basement was finished, the furnace was enclosed and a kitchen and dining area were added.
The congregation continues, with descendants of original pioneer members continuing to live and worship in the McCool Junction area.
