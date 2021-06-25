St. Patrick's Catholic Church, McCool Junction

A group of 24 children were the first to make their First Holy Communion on Dec. 25, 1907.

In the 1920s, the old heating was replaced with a coal and wood furnace. In the early 1940s, an oil burning furnace was installed.

From 1933 to 1968, St. Patrick’s was a mission of York, with the assistant serving that church. However, from 1942-1945, McCool was attached to the Friend pastorate and York was without an assistant because of the large number of diocesan priests serving in the armed forces. In June 1945, York again had an assistant and McCool was returned to York as a mission.

In 1950, the altar was moved forward and in 1955, an electric organ was purchased to replace the old hand pump organ. Since the basement was finished, the furnace was enclosed and a kitchen and dining area were added.

The congregation continues, with descendants of original pioneer members continuing to live and worship in the McCool Junction area.

