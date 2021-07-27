St. Joseph staff, students excited to start a new year

YORK -- St. Joseph plans to welcome around 85-90 K-8 students on August 12 to start their 2021-2022 academic school year.
Last year, the school remained in-person all year, and the school is hoping to follow in the same steps this year.
Last school year, the seventh grade students were the winners of the penny war. The first grade students celebrated their script sales with ice cream, and the preschoolers had a spring program with their family and friends.
Every year, the seventh and eighth grade science classes hatch and raise baby rainbow trout as part of the Trout in the Classroom program with the help of Nebraska Game and Parks. Due to COVID cutting last year short, the students are finally able to participate this year.
Principal Mary Jo Leininger said the school intends to go mask- free for students this year. Leininger said the school will work together to see if adjustments need to be made over time.
“I’m most excited to get our families back,” Leininger said. “Our theme this year is family reunion. We are going to be taking family pictures for our directory at open house. We want to get all of our parents and children connected together again because we were so segregated last year.”
Kathy Quinlan announced her retirement last year after 37 years of teaching at the school. There will be three new teachers this upcoming school year:
• Katie Eaton - first grade
• Lexi Lacina - third grade
• Katy Zarraga - religion (sixth through eighth) and social studies (fifth through eighth)
This summer, there haven’t been any new construction projects besides routine painting and cleaning of classrooms.
There will be a few changes for students this year. Middle school students will receive tablets this year. Once the school year starts, the desktops in the computer lab will be replaced to more new computers.
Another new system is the addition of new testing. The school is going to be implementing Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing this year. Students will be tested three times over the school year.
Leininger said the tests can be used to help track the progress of the students, and it can help them cater instruction to each grade level.
The school library has also been re-vamped. The parent organization has committed an annual Pot of Gold budget to put money toward the library this year. The librarians have been able to get rid of old titles and add new books.
“The library can be much more inviting to students,” Leininger said. “Our librarian will promote students to be in the library for social interaction, playing games and doing different projects to see the library as a place for learning.”