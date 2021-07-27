St. Joseph staff, students excited to start a new year

YORK -- St. Joseph plans to welcome around 85-90 K-8 students on August 12 to start their 2021-2022 academic school year.

Last year, the school remained in-person all year, and the school is hoping to follow in the same steps this year.

Last school year, the seventh grade students were the winners of the penny war. The first grade students celebrated their script sales with ice cream, and the preschoolers had a spring program with their family and friends.

Every year, the seventh and eighth grade science classes hatch and raise baby rainbow trout as part of the Trout in the Classroom program with the help of Nebraska Game and Parks. Due to COVID cutting last year short, the students are finally able to participate this year.

Principal Mary Jo Leininger said the school intends to go mask- free for students this year. Leininger said the school will work together to see if adjustments need to be made over time.

“I’m most excited to get our families back,” Leininger said. “Our theme this year is family reunion. We are going to be taking family pictures for our directory at open house. We want to get all of our parents and children connected together again because we were so segregated last year.”