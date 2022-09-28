St. Joseph School picking pumpkins for a purpose

YORK -- St. Joseph students spent Tuesday morning at Brad and Patty Morner’s farm, searching for pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for their fifth annual pumpkin sale.

Patty said they’ve had to replant the pumpkins three times this year due to the two hail storms that completely wiped out the pumpkins.

“Normally we have them planted by mid-May, this year we were planting in June,” said Patty. “Whatever we get is whatever we get, and we leave it up to the good Lord.”

As soon as the students arrived at the farm, they were putting on their work gloves and lacing up their tennis shoes for a day at the patch.

Student council advisor Diane Fletcher said the students learn skills such as “teamwork, responsibility and how to run the cashbox at the sale.”

Jack Chavanu, student council president said, “Of course, the fun part is we get out of school, but we’re also learning things like hard work and teamwork. You don’t get to learn in an environment like this in other schools.”

Between powerlifting the massive pumpkins to scrubbing off the excessive mud, science teacher Teresa Heiser said it takes a team.

“This is a very cool experience,” said Heiser. “Everyone found a job they like to do and it’s cool for them to see all of the pumpkins lined up that they picked in just a couple of hours.”

St. Joseph would like to thank the Morner family for giving students the opportunity to harvest and sell their own pumpkins and gourds.

“The Morner family is just amazing,” said Fletcher. “They are a great example of a servant family.”

Fletcher said all of the proceeds this year will be going towards the purchasing of new band instruments and activities for Catholic Schools Week.

As fifth grader Lincoln Garrett exclaimed, “We’re picking for a good purpose!”

The pumpkin sale will be on Friday, September 30th from 3:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a raffle for the largest pumpkin and the Pour House Coffee Trailer will be there to serve fall drinks.