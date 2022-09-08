St. Joseph honors beloved pastor

YORK -- Recently, the St. Joseph Catholic Church and school celebrated the life of Monsignor James Reinert with a tree dedication.

Reinert served as an influential pastor at St. Joseph in York and St. Patrick in McCool. He also taught religion for 10 years at St. Joseph. After battling cancer for seven months in 2019, Reinert passed in January 2020.

Before taking on his pastoral role at St. Joseph, Reinert was an assistant pastor at Cathedral of Risen Christ in Lincoln and taught at Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School. He was a pastor, teacher and director of Our Lady of Good Counsel Retreat House in Waverly. He made a national impact serving as a representative for the Vatican at the United Nations in New York City from 1995 to 2002.

In February of 1998, Reinert received the papal honor as a Monsignor and served in the Vatican from 2002 to 2010 until he was appointed as Pastor at St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph church community remembers Reinert as a man of faith and man of action. He was a friend, role model and mentor to those in his presence, especially to the students at St. Joseph.

Eighth grader Josie Rauert said, “He would always say ‘hi’ in the hallways and he was always there for you. He really made sure we were doing what we were supposed to be doing and helped form us into becoming good people.”

Reinert was witty and he carried a lot of wisdom too.

Seventh grader Karla Hernandez said Reinert was always there to “keep the kids in line” and held them accountable for their actions.

Eighth grader Jack Chavanu added, “He wasn’t a person to wait for you to figure things out on your own. If you were ever doing something wrong, he would tell you, and it was always out of a caring matter because he wanted to make sure we were doing things right.”

Principal Mary Jo Leininger said Reinert always insisted that the kids have their shirts tucked in.

Leininger said, “After he died, I overheard a student ask another student, ‘What was the last thing Monsignor said to you?’ The other student said, ‘Well, he told me to tuck in my shirt!’ Monsignor noticed kids and he cared about them. It might have come off as a bit gruff, but it was his way of telling kids, ‘I care about you and I want you to respect yourselves,’” said Leininger.

At the tree dedication, people shared that Reinert was a ray of light to not just the church, but to the community of York. His kindness, generosity and overall character will always be remembered.

Reinert’s brother, Nick, said the idea of having a tree dedication came from their family tradition of planting trees whenever a family member would pass away. Out of all the places Reinert was stationed, York was the place Reinert called “home” and he made that known to his family and friends.

Nick said, “York was his resting place and he loved it there, it was only fitting to plant a tree there in his memory.”

Former educator, Elizabeth King said, “We had a beautiful morning. Monsignor’s family was there to represent, all of the kids came down and gathered at the tree, and Father Sullivan and Vicar Marzynski were present. We may have lost Monsignor, but he is not forgotten. He is remembered and his impact will be remembered for years to come.”

An Autumn Blaze Maple tree was planted by the Reinert family and bronze plaque was installed next to the tree in honor of Monsignor Reinert and contribution to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and School.