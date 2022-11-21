 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the York News-Times is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
featured

St. Joseph gives a helping hand at Adopt A Pet

  • 0
IMG_0297.JPG

Josh English, a student at St. Joseph, gives extra care to a four-legged friend at York Adopt-A-Pet.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- With the season of giving just around the corner, students from St. Joseph Catholic School were donating their time and energy to furry friends at York Adopt A Pet.

Every year, students kindergarten through eighth grade and their teacher select a community project of their choice to learn more about their community and give back.

Language arts teacher Vicki Northrop said, “It is a focus of St. Joseph School to serve our community and to develop servant leaders within our students.”

Deciding on what to do for their project didn’t take long, said the seventh grade students. Volunteering at York Adopt-A-Pet was the first choice of many. Not only did they have plenty of play time with their four-legged friends, but they learned what it takes to care for pets.

Seventh grader Tyson Hornbacher said, “We immediately partnered up and got rags, dish soap and water when we got here. We wiped down all the cages, the cat trees and the windows. It takes the workload off the people who work here and who already do so much for the community.”

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

York University students Allison Myers and Maci Witte also joined the seventh grade students as part of a school project. Myers, an elementary education major, said, “Community service is a great way for students to connect their community. It shows students that just because they are young, doesn’t mean they can’t make a difference in their community. This experience could change their lives”

The students mopped the hallways, vacuumed the rugs and spent time with the dogs and cats. Susan Rodabaugh, shelter manager said it made a huge difference for those who worked there and for the pets at the shelter. Since they have so many cats housed, it is important for the cats to have social time.

“The cats love it,” exclaimed Rodabaugh.

As some students said they will walk away with memories, others said they will walk away with understanding what it means to be a leader.

“We hope our students realize they are doing good things for others and for their community,” said Northrop. “This can give them a natural sense of accomplishment, a sense of pride, and identity. It also builds their awareness and appreciation for those who do good things for them.”

IMG_0299.JPG

Seventh grader Emily Leon Gutierrez cleans a cat tree at the York Adopt-A-Pet. Gutierrez said community service is about “helping people who help others.” Volunteering at the animal shelter came easy for Gutierrez as she has two dogs she helps her parents take care of at home.
IMG_0305.JPG

St. Joseph students give back to York Adopt A Pet. Pictured are (back row, from left) Nathan Bohaty, Gage Stahr, Jason Larson, Josh English, Johnny Sipe and Tyson Hornbacher; (front row, from left) Emily Leon Gutierrez, Kayla Iniguez and Karla Hernandez-Rodriguez. St. Joseph Language arts teacher Vicki Northrop said, “Servant leadership is a philosophy where most effective leaders strive to serve others. It is also the example Jesus set for us to follow.”
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian Guards again strike Kurdish groups in Iraq, one dead

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News