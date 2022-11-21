St. Joseph gives a helping hand at Adopt A Pet

YORK -- With the season of giving just around the corner, students from St. Joseph Catholic School were donating their time and energy to furry friends at York Adopt A Pet.

Every year, students kindergarten through eighth grade and their teacher select a community project of their choice to learn more about their community and give back.

Language arts teacher Vicki Northrop said, “It is a focus of St. Joseph School to serve our community and to develop servant leaders within our students.”

Deciding on what to do for their project didn’t take long, said the seventh grade students. Volunteering at York Adopt-A-Pet was the first choice of many. Not only did they have plenty of play time with their four-legged friends, but they learned what it takes to care for pets.

Seventh grader Tyson Hornbacher said, “We immediately partnered up and got rags, dish soap and water when we got here. We wiped down all the cages, the cat trees and the windows. It takes the workload off the people who work here and who already do so much for the community.”

York University students Allison Myers and Maci Witte also joined the seventh grade students as part of a school project. Myers, an elementary education major, said, “Community service is a great way for students to connect their community. It shows students that just because they are young, doesn’t mean they can’t make a difference in their community. This experience could change their lives”

The students mopped the hallways, vacuumed the rugs and spent time with the dogs and cats. Susan Rodabaugh, shelter manager said it made a huge difference for those who worked there and for the pets at the shelter. Since they have so many cats housed, it is important for the cats to have social time.

“The cats love it,” exclaimed Rodabaugh.

As some students said they will walk away with memories, others said they will walk away with understanding what it means to be a leader.

“We hope our students realize they are doing good things for others and for their community,” said Northrop. “This can give them a natural sense of accomplishment, a sense of pride, and identity. It also builds their awareness and appreciation for those who do good things for them.”