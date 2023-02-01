St. Joseph celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

YORK – Celebration of National Catholic Schools Week is underway at St. Joseph Catholic School in York. “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service” is this year’s theme. Catholic schools around the nation are observing the weeklong celebration with Masses, activities and dress up days.

The week began with 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Students kindergarten through eighth grade were invited to partake and sing at Mass. Afterward, the student council served coffee, juice and donuts.

On Monday, the students got the ball rolling for their annual Penny Wars fundraiser. Penny Wars is a friendly competition between all of the classes at St. Joseph, which encourages students to donate funds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital where student, Ethan Fago, has been a patient. When Fago returns to the hospital for a follow-up visit, he will present the donations from Penny Wars to St. Jude.

Also held on Monday were vocation presentations by Brother Michael Darbonne, Brother Julian Mary, Father Harlan Waskowiak and Sister Susan Biegert.

Principal Mary Jo Leininger shared how the presentations are important because everyone is called to a vocation. “It is important for our students to start thinking about their vocation and praying to God to assist them in listening to him about the vocation he is calling to him, Some are called to the married or single life, others are called to a religious vocation. Our religious vocation panel provided our students with knowledge about various religious vocations, a vocation that they be called to serve.”

On Tuesday, an all-school assembly was held and students competed in Jeopardy games. Students were quizzed on a range of topics including math, music, religion, social studies and art.

Later this week, students will be hitting the lanes at Sunset Bowl. They will also present class skits on Friday and have a movie marathon that afternoon.

St. Joseph in York has been celebrating the National Catholic Schools Week since the celebration started in 1974. Principal Leininger said, “We incorporate opportunities to express our appreciation to the parish and community for providing the financial and spiritual support to sustain St. Joseph Catholic School since it started in 1890.”

While this celebration will not last all year around, St. Joseph will continue to teach the principles of faith, excellence and service in the classrooms.

Leininger said, “Our mission of St. Joseph School is to prepare our students for a life that glorifies God. Our goal is to guide our students toward heaven while providing the education opportunities to become productive and successful citizens in this world.”

Leininger highlights they have a rigorous academic program for students Pre-K through eighth grade. The classes are smaller, which allows them to provide each student with academic, social, emotional and spiritual support for their individual learning success and it creates a positive school experience for everyone.

“Our staff is committed to serving our families,” said Leininger. “They recognize that the Christian culture of St. Joseph school starts with them and the daily interactions with their students, colleagues and school community members. Our God-centered focus aims at educating the whole child, just as God created that child. Our school is open to all children, Catholic and non-Catholic, for those families desiring a God-centered school environment.”

St. Joseph Catholic School welcomes all families, parishioners and community members to celebrate education at Catholic Schools the rest of the week.