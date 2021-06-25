St. Joseph Catholic Church, York

Among the first settlers to arrive in York County were many Irish Catholics from Illinois. They, as well as French and German families, made up the first members of the Catholic Church in York.
While the first record of a priest’s visit to the vicinity of York dates back to 1873, it was not until some years later that regular visits by priests were noted.
The Rev. William Kelly of Lincoln was the first priest of record to come to York.
On Oct. 18, 1873, he united in marriage Edward Meehan and Sarah Clabby.
It is assumed that Mass was said in the homes of the early settlers until the establishment of a church in York in 1878. Some reports say that Mass was said on the second floor of the York Business College on the south side of the square.
The Rev. Ferdinand Lechleitner of Crete said Mass and administered the sacrament of baptism at Blue Valley, about 12 miles southeast of York from April 4, 1874, until November, 1874.
Regular visits by a priest did not occur until the railroad reached York in August, 1877.
On Oct. 30, 1877, the Rev. William Byrne of Lincoln baptized Anna Horn and Eugene Feeney.
Rev. P.M. O’Brien was stationed at Seward as first resident priest and had York as a mission until January, 1880.
During Father O’Brien’s administration, the parish acquired two lots south of 14th Street, between Platte and Beaver Avenues. On this plot, a frame church was erected, measuring 24x40 feet with an arched ceiling. It cost about $700, history books say. On June 11, 879, Father O’Brien reported that the church was completed and he had acquired an organ for it. The congregation, however, was not happy with the location and they intended to move the building to a better location during the summer.
Some of the early families who helped establish the parish in York were the Bishops, Clabbys, Conrys, Dowds, Feeneys, Friels, Hannons, Nevilles, Horns, Larkins, McCarthys, Macks, Meehans, Quinns, Ritgers, Tighes, Corcorans and Zimmerers.
On April 29, 1881, Bishop James O’Connor of Omaha, Bishop of Nebraska, made his first visit to York, when he confirmed three persons. In October, 1882, he appointed Rev. Patrick Lysaght as pastor of Seward and York. It was during his administration that three lots were purchased from the South Platte Land Company for $235. The deed to the property was signed on Jan. 30, 1883. The property was located on the west side of Iowa Avenue between Eighth and Ninths Streets. The frame church was then moved to this new location, at 813 Iowa Avenue, and a rectory was built north of the church at a cost of $1,300.
On Sept. 29, 1884, the parish purchased six acres from David and Rachel Risher to be used for a cemetery. They paid $360 for this tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 5 in Leroy Township. In 1963, the cemetery was enlarged when five acres to the west were purchased from James and Teresa Price at a cost of $1,500.
On Sept. 5, 1886, Bishop O’Connor made his second trip to York and confirmed 10 persons. He noted the progress that had been made and also noted that plans were being made to build a new church.
Bishop O’Connor named Father Lysaght as the first resident pastor of York on Nov. 3, 1886. He was followed by Rev. Fred Clark from February to June and then for eight months, York was without a priest. Later, Rev. John T. Lee was appointed in 1888. During Father Lee’s pastorate, the present church was erected, the cornerstone being laid on Sept. 30, 1890. The Rev. Thomas Cullen, who served the York parish for 43 years, came to York from McCook. Father Cullen completed the church and supervised the building of the rectory in 1902. In 1915, the church was enlarged. In 1933, Msgr. Cullen retired.
In 1952, Cullen Hall and a classroom building were built at a cost of $79,825.
Following World War II, the Sacred Heart statue in front of the church was erected in thanksgiving for the safe return of parishioners.
A the completion of the 1981 school year, the old building at St. Joseph School, including the tall smoke stack, were torn down with a wrecking ball and the wreckage was hauled away. All that remained (of the school) was Cullen Hall and the four classrooms that had been built in 1952. They were completely remodeled and attached to the new school which had been started in 1980 and was completed in time for the September 1981 school year. The new school was dedicated by Bishop Glennon P. Flavin on Sept. 20, 1981.