St. Joseph Catholic Church, York

During Father O’Brien’s administration, the parish acquired two lots south of 14th Street, between Platte and Beaver Avenues. On this plot, a frame church was erected, measuring 24x40 feet with an arched ceiling. It cost about $700, history books say. On June 11, 879, Father O’Brien reported that the church was completed and he had acquired an organ for it. The congregation, however, was not happy with the location and they intended to move the building to a better location during the summer.

Some of the early families who helped establish the parish in York were the Bishops, Clabbys, Conrys, Dowds, Feeneys, Friels, Hannons, Nevilles, Horns, Larkins, McCarthys, Macks, Meehans, Quinns, Ritgers, Tighes, Corcorans and Zimmerers.

On April 29, 1881, Bishop James O’Connor of Omaha, Bishop of Nebraska, made his first visit to York, when he confirmed three persons. In October, 1882, he appointed Rev. Patrick Lysaght as pastor of Seward and York. It was during his administration that three lots were purchased from the South Platte Land Company for $235. The deed to the property was signed on Jan. 30, 1883. The property was located on the west side of Iowa Avenue between Eighth and Ninths Streets. The frame church was then moved to this new location, at 813 Iowa Avenue, and a rectory was built north of the church at a cost of $1,300.