St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Waco

A number of Lutherans who came directly from Europe in search of religious freedom settled in the Waco community. At first these early pioneers met in their homes when services were conducted by laymen. Then the first traveling Lutheran missionary to this area, Rev. Theo Gruber, began to conduct services and administer the sacraments.

History books say that about the year of 1874, a number of men gathered at the present church site with Pastor Gruber to organize a congregation. Founding fathers were Henry Gocke, Henry Wellman, Gerhart Wiemer, Burchard Naber, William Gocke, Henry Von Minden, Gerhart Tieken, Henry Stuhr, John H. Naber, August Bulgrin, Carsten Staehr, Julius Blum, William Uffelman, Fred Hoffschneider, J. Henry Burhoop and William Pieper.

Eighty acres of land were acquired from Henry Gocke. He had purchased this property from the Burlington and Missouri Railroad Company of Nebraska at $6 per acre and 6% interest annually.

The first house of worship was made of sod. After some time, the Rev. Burger of Zion Hampton was asked to include St. John’s in his ministry. Four years later, Rev. G. Endres was called and for him, one of the first frame houses in the community was built.