Spring Pops Concert entertains
Spring Pops Concert entertains

Drew Baldridge

Drew Baldridge performs a solo with the Chamber Singers.

 News-Times/Eric Eckert

YORK – The annual spring York High School Pops Concert took place this week, under the direction of Jessica Wagner and with the accompaniment of Jenna Schwarz.

A great selection of performances were provided for an enthusiastic crowd in the high school theater.

Soloists included Alice Cooehorn, Lily Houston, Leah Davis and Berenice Loza.

The Chamber Singers performed, as did the Concert Choir.

Small groups included: The John Mayer Trio of Drew Baldridge, Evan Fraser and Jake Schmid; an ensemble consisting of Drew Baldridge, Evan Fraser, Trey Harms, Cole Schmid and Jake Schmid; and an ensemble consisting of Hattie, Nell and Sophia Chavanu.

This is the first time the spring Pops Concert has been held in two years, as it had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

