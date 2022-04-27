Spring clean-up

YORK – Members of the York Cub Scout Pack 174 grabbed their gloves and trash bags and headed to Easter Hill Park to help clean up the green space.

After a long winter and a lot of recent high wind, there were plenty of sticks in the grass that needed to be picked up.

The same was the case with litter that blew into the city park along Sixth Street.

The youngsters plugged along, although the job became kind of tedious, as they were there to provide community service and help spruce things up.

Now that spring has arrived, the clean-up effort was certainly warranted and appreciated by the rest of the community.

The Cub Scouts who helped at East Hill Park included Weston Davis, Antonio Gomez, Morgan Hoffman, Jude Fickenscher and Jordi Rempe.