Spring Children's Theatre set for performance, travels

YORK – It’s that time of year again as the York College Children’s Theatre is ready to hit the road for dozens of school performances and have a public presentation this week.

This year, they are presenting “Jack In The Blue Ridge Mountains.”

This play takes audience members through four different stories, all starring the main character, Jack, who is played by junior, Elias Dallman.

Presenters say “these four tales are humorous and hold true to the oral traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

The cast includes Dallman, Dalton Brandt, Luke Dovel, Grace Gaer, Leah Lane, Chris Martens, Allison Myers, Ella Montoya, Alyssa Shaw and Julie Tremaine.

This is the Traveling Children’s Theatre’s 25th year of sharing joy and good laughs through performance. The group will perform 20 times during the spring semester, visiting elementary schools and other community venues in the surrounding area.

They will have a public performance at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. All ages are invited to attend this free performance. No tickets or reservations will be necessary.