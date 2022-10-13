Spooktacular fall fun at Boo on the Farm

YORK — Wessels Living History Farm put on a spooktactular Boo on the Farm on Saturday with Halloween-themed games and activities galore.

There was something for all ages from outdoor tik-tac-toe to jumbo Connect the Four and ring toss. At each game station, there were baskets of sweet and sour candy for the kids to munch on.

Wessels Director Lesley Steider said, “It always makes me happy to see the little ones happy. The candy buckets never went dry. Overall, I think we did good!”

Lines of people, dressed in Halloween costumes, gathered to hop on the hayrack ride given by volunteer Butch Previt. Attendees were also given the full living history farm experience. The Wessels house and the 1905 country church were open for families to tour and learn the history of the founder, Dave Wessels.

The barn was decorated in Halloween backdrops and lights. There was a haunted hallway as well for anyone who dared to be spooked.

The celebration could not be completed without families taking home pumpkins. Steider said they had over 300 pumpkins of all sizes.

Steider said her goal is to see the event get bigger and better every year by bringing back face painting, food trucks and bouncy houses in the future.

Wessels staff gives thanks to Grand Central Foods for donating the candy, Midwest Research for donating the pumpkins, the dozen volunteers for donating their time and to anyone who left freewill donations.

Wessels staff will be at Haunt at the Holthus for more fall fun on Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m.