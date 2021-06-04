Split vote passes resolution to form committee with intent to move museum

“So everyone knows, at the community center we are finding serious problems there, structurally, and it looks like the roof will have to be taken off and completely redone,” Mayor Redfern said. “Until they started cutting holes into things, we didn’t know. We have a very sick building on our hands. And on one thing that has been talked about – I was asked where the museum could possibly go and I said maybe the lower level of the auditorium – the council has never discussed that and has never voted on that. It’s not going there. I just said maybe it was a possibility because it is already space we own. What happens in the lower level of the auditorium, we don’t know yet.

“There is nothing in the museum now, but the (construction manager of the community center project) needs to know now regarding the community center plans as they continue their work,” Redfern said. “We appreciate Mrs. Palmer’s donation, but putting a museum right next to an indoor pool was probably not the best place for it. And there have been suggestions that maybe that space would be better used as a youth and family zone. This discussion is about putting together a plan with the community being part of that. The intent is not anti-museum, but how to best use the space.”