Speeding leads to felony meth charge

YORK – After he was stopped for speeding in York County, a New York man is now finding himself formally charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
Manuel Farmer II, 38, of Norwich, N.Y., was traveling on Highway 34 near Road U when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw him speeding, according to court documents.
In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says he clocked Farmer at a speed of 75 mph.
He said he initiated a traffic stop near Road W.
“I made contact with him and had him exit the vehicle and he allowed me to conduct a pat search of his person for weapons,” the deputy said in his affidavit. “During the pat search, I felt a small container in his right front pants pocket. Based on my experience, I have found similar containers which have contained controlled substances in the past. While seated in my patron unit, Manuel admitted that the container in his pocked contained a small amount of methamphetamine. Manuel produced the small container which contacted a white crystal-like substance which later field tested positive for methamphetamine. A probable cause search of the vehicle also uncovered a small glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine which was located in the center console.
The case has been bound over to District Court after Farmer waived his preliminary hearing.
Arraignment proceedings in District Court are pending.
