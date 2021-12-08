Special simulation training to be offered in Benedict

BENEDICT -- Healthcare providers from the local area are working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Simulation in Motion - Nebraska program (SIM-NE), and the Benedict Fire and Rescue Department will be hosting SIM-NE emergency medical training on December 15, in Benedict at the Fire Department at 7 p.m..
The training will be conducted in a 44-foot-long, customized truck that provides a mobile, real-life experience designed to enhance life-saving skills for those in rural areas.
The trucks were launched in 2017 and are stationed in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Kearney and Omaha. Rather than having learners travel to larger cities for training, the training is taken to the community that rural emergency medical service agencies and critical access hospitals serve. This also allows training to be team-based as learners train side-by-side with the people they normally work with.
The customized SIM-NE trucks feature dual slide-out room extensions for a simulated emergency room and simulated ambulance along with a control room. Each truck has high-tech, computerized human patient simulators that talk, breathe, have heartbeats, and can react to medications and the other actions of the learners.
Each mobile unit is equipped to recreate a realistic environment for learners that includes medical supplies, pre-programmed computerized medical and trauma scenarios, monitors that display vital signs of patient simulators, heart monitors/defibrillators, mock medications, and audio/video recording and playback capabilities.
SIM-NE was initially funded with a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The funding supported initial startup costs and allowed for training to be provided at no cost for rural EMS and critical access hospital medical providers. With the grant complete, our goal is to keep the project funded and provide this critical training at low or no cost to attendees. Partners and funders are being sought to sustain the training program. To make a gift to support SIM-NE, visit https://nufoundation.org/fund/01138800/.
Rural emergency medical service agencies and critical access hospitals can request training at www.unmc.edu/SIM-NE. For more information, email sim-ne@unmc.edu or call (402) 559-4863.