Special simulation training to be offered in Benedict

BENEDICT -- Healthcare providers from the local area are working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Simulation in Motion - Nebraska program (SIM-NE), and the Benedict Fire and Rescue Department will be hosting SIM-NE emergency medical training on December 15, in Benedict at the Fire Department at 7 p.m..

The training will be conducted in a 44-foot-long, customized truck that provides a mobile, real-life experience designed to enhance life-saving skills for those in rural areas.

The trucks were launched in 2017 and are stationed in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Kearney and Omaha. Rather than having learners travel to larger cities for training, the training is taken to the community that rural emergency medical service agencies and critical access hospitals serve. This also allows training to be team-based as learners train side-by-side with the people they normally work with.

The customized SIM-NE trucks feature dual slide-out room extensions for a simulated emergency room and simulated ambulance along with a control room. Each truck has high-tech, computerized human patient simulators that talk, breathe, have heartbeats, and can react to medications and the other actions of the learners.