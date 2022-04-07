Special piano concert planned at Bethesda

HENDERSON – The Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson will host a solo piano concert performance by Hendric Switzer on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

Admission will be free.

Switzer is a student at Heartland Community Schools where he shares his extraordinary piano ability. He also regularly performs at his church, the Community Bible Church in Lushton. He has played at local nursing homes and has given performances in other communities including Burwell and Sargent.

Besides his passion for music, he also enjoys basketball.

He is the son of Preston and Kendra Switzer of Henderson. He started playing piano at the age of six and quickly displayed his love for music. His current teacher is Gayleen Nestor of Stromsburg and he also takes private tutorial instruction virtually from Professor Sergio Monteiro at Oklahoma City University.

He will present a variety of his favorite pieces, which include classical, hymns and jazz.