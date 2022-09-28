Special LB 644 hearing held for York, Heartland districts

YORK – A special LB 644 hearing was held this week regarding the budgets of the York and Heartland School Districts.

The hearing, attended by several dozen people, was held in the basement of the courthouse.

The hearing was required by a new state law known as the Property Tax Request Act which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 and took effect this year. If an entity’s tax asking goes over 2%, it is now required for postcards to be sent to all the parcel owners and a hearing be held before the entity’s budget can be adopted.

The hearing was opened by York County Commissioner Randy Obermier, who explained he was solely there to help move along the hearing as the county was the host of the location.

York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew opened with asking patrons to first look at the postcards they received. There was an information issue with the postcards sent to York patrons, as it was inaccurate. The issue for the YPS postcards was that different levies were used for the 2021 and 2022 school years – although the district’s levy will remain at $1.19. In essence, with different data provided for the 2021 taxes and the 2022 estimated taxes – it was literally comparing apples with oranges and was therefore inconsistent and inaccurate.

Bartholomew stressed that the school district’s levy did not increase. The total assessed value increased by 5%.

He noted that nearly 85% of the district’s budget goes to people (staff); there is a $900,000 increase in expenses; there are large cost increases for supplies and equipment; there is a $440,000 increase in insurance; they anticipate higher medical claim costs, high substitute teacher costs and high fuel costs.

Bartholomew said if the district would have had to stay under the 2% increase, they would have had to cut $330,000 from the budget and wouldn’t have been able to cover insurance costs.

The York superintendent also stressed, “My door is always open. If you have questions, call me, come see me.”

Heartland Superintendent Jeremy Klein then addressed the group.

He noted that new to the Heartland district this year is a bond fund, which was approved by voters earlier this year. The budget figures are: general fund, $4,198,964; bond fund, $545,455; and special building fund, $63,636.

He also noted a caveat in which ag land owners will pay 50% of value instead of 75% of value as before – because this bond issue was passed for improvements to the school property. Because of this, ag parcel owners will pay at a lower net rate than usual.

“With the voter-approved bond fund, that is where our increase lies,” Klein said, as the district will be making both interest and principle bond payments now. “The bulk of our increase is the addition of the bond fund.”

Voters in the Heartland district approved the bond issue so major renovation and addition projects can take place at the physical location of the school in Henderson.

He also noted that because the Heartland district only is set to receive $66,397 in state aid, “that is a piece that makes us quite reliant on property taxes.”

A member of the audience asked why the Heartland general fund operating budget increased by $1 million.

Klein responded that the difference was his approach is different than his predecessor, and being in his first year as superintendent he saw budgeting as establishing future spending authority. “I see the responsibility to accrue spending authority” that won’t be spent but will be prepared for, for needs in the future. “Each year, I feel we will need to create unused budget authority. This is an increase in our budget but not in our spending.

“It’s customary to have surplus in the budget,” Klein said. “It’s quite conventional. I need to give the board as much flexibility as possible which takes years to provide. My job is to make things work when unforeseen things happen while also making sure the tax increases are reasonable.”

In the end, Heartland’s tax levy went from .54 per $100 of valuation to .61 per $100 of valuation which is a 14% increase. The change in the overall operating budget (which accounts for the general fund, special building fund and the new bond fund) is an increase of 125%.