Southeast Community College has a stronger presence in York.

The college’s Learning Center at York was officially dedicated Tuesday, April 18 with a ceremony and ribbon-cutting. The event came a little more than 14 months after the college signed the lease on a new location at 401 N. Lincoln Ave. in downtown York. Diane Houdek is coordinator at the Center.

“This is a great day for Southeast Community College and the York community,” Houdek said. “We’re offering credit and non-credit classes, but at some point, I’d like students to be able to complete an entire certificate or degree program at the Center.”

The Center has four classrooms, with a fifth used primarily for nursing classes. There also is a small conference room and several study areas. Educational Service Unit 6 also holds classes for its Project SEARCH in part of the building.

Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, praised the partnership between SCC and the York County region.

Hurley opened with, “Over a decade ago, there had be a long time dream to locate an SCC campus in York.”

SCC was already playing different roles throughout the community of York County with York County Development Corporation, businesses and schools, said Hurley.

YCDC put together a proposal for the SCC the Learning Center at York, as part of a larger decision for Southeast opening learning centers in multiple counties.

“We were hoping that SCC could help provide additional training opportunities to area businesses, both credit and non-credit classes, that would build upon what was already happening in York County,” Hurle said.

Southeast used Holthus Convention Center on a temporary basis prior to opening the center.

Hurley said, “The diverse business base in our region has many needs to train current and future employees as business practices evolve, which SCC has looked at in-depth with this location. I believe many of the SCC staff learned that the York region and I both dream big. Also, they learned that we can see an old building and see how it could be reused.”

Southeast President Dr. Paul Illich said the college only had a presence in three of the 15 counties it serves. Illich said, “Our board recognized the need to expand into as many counties as possible. We did a study on population, connectivity, accessibility and geographical spacing and our very first learning center was in York, so this is tremendous that we’re now having an opportunity to relocate, again in York, but it all started with this idea that we truly want to be open access.”

Illich stressed the SCC center is a place to learn about programs on other campuses and take career technical training courses.

“This location is very visible and will make it very easy for our community members to take both credit and non-credit courses,” Hurley said. “It will be easy for students to take classes. I’m excited to see it become another hub in our community for our businesses and our workforce.”

For more information, go to www.southeast.edu/YorkLC.