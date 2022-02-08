 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota State University announces dean's list
0 Comments

South Dakota State University announces dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Overall, more than 3,070 students from 35 states and 23 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,300 students received a 4.0.

Students from the York area named to the dean’s list include: Alexis Schmidt of Geneva, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Ty Schneider of York, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News