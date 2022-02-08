South Dakota State University announces dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, more than 3,070 students from 35 states and 23 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,300 students received a 4.0.
Students from the York area named to the dean’s list include: Alexis Schmidt of Geneva, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Ty Schneider of York, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.