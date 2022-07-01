 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soon, 1 in 3 York County residents will be over 65

YORK – By the time 2030 rolls around, one in three people living in York County will be 65 years old or older.

“York County is aging,” said Randy Jones from Aging Partners as he met with the York County board members this week. “In 2017, 26% of the county’s population was 60 and over. Between 2015 and 2030, the population of persons age 65 and over is expected to increase to 32%. More York County residents will seek services to remain healthy and independent in their own homes.”

He was accompanied by Lori Byers, director of York County’s Aging Servers, as they made their annual report for the year.

Revenue to support this work includes county tax support (48%), state and federal funds from Aging Partners (33%) and state and federal funds direct to the county programs, including Nebraska Department of Transportation support of the Rural Transit program (6%) and local private funds (13%).

He explained that dues paid to Aging Partners, the area agency on aging that supports York County, “ensures that federal and state funds for aging services flow into the county.”

Jones said his agency is requesting a 2.5% increase in funding, for a total of $39,244.

In York County, in the 2021-22 fiscal year, aging services provided 4,772 meals for senior citizens, 223 case hours and 235 Medicare D reviews.

They also spent 580 hours providing individualized services for people who want to live at home; had sessions for 451 people regarding health, nutrition and caregiver programs; provided 100 units of in-home assistance for older adults and caregivers; and had 1,597 open hours at senior centers and congregate meal sites. They also provided 11,801 rides for older adults, on the local transportation side.

In all, 710 senior citizens were served by the local agency in the last fiscal year.

