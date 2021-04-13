Songfest 2021 celebrates still standing after a trying year

YORK -- In a defiant stance against the crippling powers of a pandemic, York College’s Songfest production came to an exciting conclusion with the 2021 production of Songfest, “I’m Still Standing.”
At the show’s finale, every performer returned to the stage to collectively raise their arm in victory over a long season of social distancing.
The high-energy musical was cancelled last year as students were forced to go online with their classes after spring break. Symbolically, this year’s performance on the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center stage was a salute to everything that was missed in 2020.
Professor Amy Fraser, director of Songfest, felt the production was a tremendous success.
“I am so pleased we were able to perform, as last year was quite a letdown when we had to cancel the show,” reflected Fraser. “We had some hurdles to overcome, but as a team we worked through them and created something we can be proud of. I am proud of Celebration Singers, all the social clubs, hosts and hostesses, and crew for believing in the need to work together, trusting that a new format was possible, and realizing what a huge part Songfest is for our campus and alumni community.”
“I’m so thankful and relieved that we were able to make this memory a reality,” said senior Em Hyberger, assistant director of Songfest. “Since it was stolen away from us last year, it was especially important to see this production through.”
Hyberger was one of several student-performers who doubled up in their Songfest contributions, serving as a member of the production staff and as a Celebration Singer. One of the creative concessions made this year was to have the singers put their energies and talents to work in Songfest rather than a separate spring show. In fact, five Celebration Singers shared the stage as hosts and hostesses.
“It was a great challenge to combine the two shows, but it paid off and I am proud of what we accomplished,” commented Hyberger.
Working through the challenges of how best to keep the audience safe and still meet the demands of those wanting to see the show was one of the greatest takeaways from the weekend — the first-ever Songfest production to be livestreamed.
“I am especially thrilled that we were able to livestream our performances,” said Fraser. “I was a little stressed about it because it’s a new thing, but Eryn Conyers, John Baker III, Jason Nabb and Catherine Seufferlein made it all possible! Their efforts were incredible and I can’t thank them enough. I believe our audience will continue to grow, and that we can reach even more people with this platform.”
Club shows were abbreviated this year due to virus protocols and available practices, but each social club took the opportunity to celebrate on stage in their own unique way. Beta Beta Sigma and Koinonia began the club numbers with their theme of “This is Me.” Delta Chi Alpha and Kyodai added their rock ‘n roll twist with an impressive “Six Feet Away.” Theta Psi and Sigma Tau began the second half of the show with “The End of the Game,” and Omega Phi and Kingsmen completed the club productions with their cheerful, entertaining “Mr. Blue Sky.”
In an effort to promote unity and remove the pressure of competition, there were no judges to score each club show for costumes, choreography, music and best overall theme. Each group created a show that fit their personality and club identity with the overall emphasis on creating memories and building relationships together.
Makayla Rowan, president of Theta Psi social club, talked about how personal and meaningful this year’s production was to her. “Songfest is about bringing us together to create something beautiful and unique. This year’s show was a true representation of how York College can transform our lives through relationships and creativity.”
When asked what Songfest will look like going forward, Fraser felt that not making it about competition is a step in the right direction if it’s not needed. She reflected positively on having a variety of performances and showcasing YC’s many gifted students.
“Every year will be a representation of the talent on our campus, and the show will continue to evolve with our student body,” Fraser commented. “That’s a priority for me.”