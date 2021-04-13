Songfest 2021 celebrates still standing after a trying year

Hyberger was one of several student-performers who doubled up in their Songfest contributions, serving as a member of the production staff and as a Celebration Singer. One of the creative concessions made this year was to have the singers put their energies and talents to work in Songfest rather than a separate spring show. In fact, five Celebration Singers shared the stage as hosts and hostesses.

“It was a great challenge to combine the two shows, but it paid off and I am proud of what we accomplished,” commented Hyberger.

Working through the challenges of how best to keep the audience safe and still meet the demands of those wanting to see the show was one of the greatest takeaways from the weekend — the first-ever Songfest production to be livestreamed.

“I am especially thrilled that we were able to livestream our performances,” said Fraser. “I was a little stressed about it because it’s a new thing, but Eryn Conyers, John Baker III, Jason Nabb and Catherine Seufferlein made it all possible! Their efforts were incredible and I can’t thank them enough. I believe our audience will continue to grow, and that we can reach even more people with this platform.”