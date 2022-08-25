 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some deputy county officials get pay increase for this fiscal year

York County Courthouse

YORK – After earlier tabling the topic of setting the deputy county officials’ pay for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the York County Commissioners agreed to give pay increases based on the recommendations of the elected county officials.

Commissioner Daniel Grotz, representing the county’s budget committee, explained to the board they received requests regarding pay for the deputy clerk, deputy treasurer, deputy assessor, deputy clerk of the District Court, deputy public defender and deputy county attorney.

“We had the following requests, one for a $2-an-hour increase for the deputy clerk which would take that salary to $24 an hour,” Grotz said. “Another request was an additional $2 an hour for the deputy assessor, taking that pay to $26.50 an hour, and an additional $2 an hour for the deputy treasurer, taking that pay also to $26.50.

“We had a request for a 3% increase for the deputy clerk of the district court, which would be an additional 71 cents an hour,” Grotz continued, referring to the requests filed by the county officials who oversee the deputies.”

There were no requests for raises for either the deputy public defender or the deputy county attorney, which would keep those salaries at around $65,000 a year.

“Do we want to do something standard here, like give the same raise across the board for all of them?” asked Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he was comfortable going with the recommendations and requests made by the elected officials.

Commissioners Grotz and Bamesberger agreed with Bulgrin and passed the proposed raises. Commissioners Randy Obermier and Jack Sikes were not able to attend this week’s meeting.

These salaries are considered each year, as part of the budget formulation process.

