Solar company reps to meet with commissioners Tuesday

YORK – Representatives of the EDF Solar Energy Company will be meeting with the York County Commissioners on Tuesday, to discuss their solar field project which has been termed as K-Junction.
This will be the first time the company has talked about the project with the commissioners – they will be providing information about their intent to establish a large solar field west of McCool Junction.
Questions had been brought forward to the county board during their past few meetings by people who live and own land in that area of Hays Township. They asked about zoning regulations which may pertain to this type of a project, whether there were stipulations the company has to adhere to and whether they were going to have to go before the planning commission and the county board itself.
Two weeks ago, a large contingency of people from the rural McCool/Lushton area were in attendance for the county board meeting as they – as a group – had requested being on the agenda. They said they had concerns about the project because there hadn’t been any public information provided to them. The commissioners acknowledged their concerns, noted the company had never come before them or the planning commission, and informed them that the company had already asked to be on the Jan. 25 agenda.
On Tuesday, it is expected those questions will likely be answered, as the company will have representatives there, in person.
No official action items are scheduled for Tuesday, regarding this project – as this will be an information-only session.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The county board will consider giving the chairman authorization to sign emergency declarations and have the ability to close the courthouse should an emergency arise.
• The commissioners will reaffirm the appointment of Harvey Keim as highway superintendent, which is done on an annual basis.
• The board will consider whether they want to have a firm or interruptible gas contract with Black Hills Energy. This stems from questions that arose after extreme cold temperatures last February led to a much-higher-than-normal gas bill and it was realized the courthouse operates on an interruptible contract (dating back to when the courthouse was built in the early 1980s).
• The reappointment of Doreen Luethje to the York County Visitors Bureau will be brought forward.
• A contract with Stanard Appraisal Services will be reviewed.
• The commissioners will consider appointing a Housing Committee.
• They will also consider a retainer with Bill Baker for zoning regulation work.
• The board members will talk about their committee assignments.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse. The meeting can also be viewed/listened to via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84279321522.