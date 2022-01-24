Solar company reps to meet with commissioners Tuesday

YORK – Representatives of the EDF Solar Energy Company will be meeting with the York County Commissioners on Tuesday, to discuss their solar field project which has been termed as K-Junction.

This will be the first time the company has talked about the project with the commissioners – they will be providing information about their intent to establish a large solar field west of McCool Junction.

Questions had been brought forward to the county board during their past few meetings by people who live and own land in that area of Hays Township. They asked about zoning regulations which may pertain to this type of a project, whether there were stipulations the company has to adhere to and whether they were going to have to go before the planning commission and the county board itself.