Soil health student project on display at NRD

For the experiment, Morner placed a large glass jar beneath each pan so that water poured over the samples would run down through the tubing and into the jar. The water added to each pan of soil represented rainfall, allowing Morner to measure the amount of erosion on each soil sample by how much sediment ended up in each collection jar.

The experiment showed that the conventionally tilled bare soil had the greatest amount of soil sediment end up in the collection jar with the water runoff. The no-till soil had somewhat less soil in its collection jar. The no-till soil with rye cover crop had very little soil run off into its collection jar, showing that these practices are useful for prevention of erosion. The practice is also an important method for keeping inputs, including nitrogen-based fertilizer, on the field instead of in surface and ground water where it can pose a risk to human and animal health.

While there were no ribbons given at the science fair held in April, Morner said his rainfall simulator experiment was well received.

“People really liked it,” he said, noting that it was popular with the other ag producers in the crowd that attended the event, as well as with students and teachers.