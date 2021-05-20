Soil health still GROWing in York demonstration fields

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, the north field has a cover crop mix of rye and hairy vetch growing on it. In the next few weeks, the sorghum will be planted “green” using a drill -- seeds will be deposited into a narrow furrow of soil cut into the cover crops. The rye and hairy vetch will then be terminated, but will continue to provide soil protection and feed the microbiome as they decompose. Sorghum, also known as milo, is a popular ingredient for cattle and bird feed. Leininger says there is increasing demand for this crop, which requires less water to grow than corn and is ideal for dryland acres.

Each year, the soil at Project GROW is tested in two ways. A conventional soil test is conducted which measures the amount of nutrients in the soil. These measures provide a guide for how much fertilizer will be necessary for a particular crop and yield goal. Leininger says this year, cooperating farmer Scott Gonnerman will add 80 pounds of phosphorus per acre to the alfalfa, but likely no other inputs. A Haney Test will also be run on soil samples from the GROW fields, which will indicate the amount of nutrients available to microbes, as a proxy for soil health. After three years of soil health practices implemented on this ground, Leininger expects the Haney Test to show significant improvement in soil microbial activity.