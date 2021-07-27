Soaring high with kites

YORK- York County residents were able to enjoy another summer program hosted by York Parks and Recreation on July 19 at Mincks Park. This event provided kites for family and children of all ages.

For some participants, this evening was their first time learning how to fly a kite. Parents were able to spend time with their families while enjoying the summer evening.

The event also brought people in from out of town. The Escobar family came from Seward to York for another reason earlier that day, but they ended up stumbling upon the kites while eating dinner at the park.

Parks and Rec staff, Tara Genz and Riley Philipp arrived early to set the kites up. They made sure all of the material was laid out for children to use when they arrived.

In order to get more people, the York Family Aquatic Center announced the event going on across the street. A few of the families who attended the event came from the pool during their safety break. They said they were curious to see what was going on at the park.