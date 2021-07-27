Soaring high with kites

Riley Philipp, 16, is a rising sophomore at York High School. “I was working at the concessions at the softball fields last year,” Philipp said. “I heard about this job, and I thought I’d apply. I think I went to a few Parks and Rec events when I was younger."
Parks and Recreation held an event for York County residents to fly kites on July 19 at Mincks Park. Announcements were made at the York Family Aquatic Center, and it drew families to the park during safety breaks.
Serena Robison, 5, runs with her kite to get it up in the air. The Robison family came to the event to fly kites together. “We don’t fly kites a lot, sister Bella Robison said. “We have a few of our own, but we don’t use them very often.”
From left, Justin Escobar,3, and his father Raul Escobar visit the playground while they wait for the rest of their family. The family stopped at the park to eat dinner when they noticed the kite event was going on. “We’re from Seward,” Escobar said. “We came to York for something else, but we decided to stop for a little while to fly a kite. Today was Justin’s first time flying a kite. He’s been asking for one for a while. My daughter is also really into kites. We just got her one in the shape of a red-tailed hawk.”
Evalee Robison, 8, got her kite stuck in the tree as she tried to move the kite in the air. The event was held from 6-8 p.m. at the park. There were a few different animal kites to pick from. There were butterfly, bird, and frog kites available for children to fly.
From left, Jocelyn Harmstrong, 11, works with Tara Genz to get her kite back to the ground. “I’ve never flown a kite before,” Harmstrong said. “I heard the announcement for the event at the pool. We’re going to go back after the safety break ends.”
Tara Genz is a rising senior at Chadron State University. Genz has been working for York Parks and Recreation during the summer to host programs. This fall, Genz will be a student teacher at an elementary school. Genz said her father was in the military when she was attending school. “I graduated high school in Germany,” Genz said. “My end goal is to teach at a military school.”
From left, Aidan Allison, 7, flies kites with his grandmother Brandi VanDeusen. “This is our first time flying a kite,” VanDeusen said. “Aidan started the day at Vacation Bible School, and then we went to the pool. We’ve been out pretty much all day today.” VanDeusen added that Aidan rode his bike to the park for the second time with his training wheels off.
YORK- York County residents were able to enjoy another summer program hosted by York Parks and Recreation on July 19 at Mincks Park. This event provided kites for family and children of all ages.
For some participants, this evening was their first time learning how to fly a kite. Parents were able to spend time with their families while enjoying the summer evening.
The event also brought people in from out of town. The Escobar family came from Seward to York for another reason earlier that day, but they ended up stumbling upon the kites while eating dinner at the park.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Parks and Rec staff, Tara Genz and Riley Philipp arrived early to set the kites up. They made sure all of the material was laid out for children to use when they arrived.
In order to get more people, the York Family Aquatic Center announced the event going on across the street. A few of the families who attended the event came from the pool during their safety break. They said they were curious to see what was going on at the park.
The staff said they had a decent attendance throughout the evening. At one point all of the kites that were brought to the event were up in the air. Families tried to stick to one or two kites per group so more people were able to fly.